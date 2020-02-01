How to evaluate and select a building lot

Dear James: I am looking for a building lot. The nicest lots have already been taken in subdivisions. What should I look for in a lot, even if none of them appear to be perfect for my house? -- Michael Y.

Dear Michael: In many new subdivisions, the best lots are sold to the representing realtors' clients long before the average person is even aware of the new development. Out of 100 building lots, most architects would consider less than 10 to be "perfect" sites for a home.

Even though the lot may not look appealing at first glance, get out of the car and walk onto it where a house would likely be located. Look in all directions to find some pleasant view or positive aspect. A smart, experienced architect can take one of the less-than-perfect building sites and use it to its maximum potential. Typical problems one finds with building sites include wrong orientation to the sun and sloping topography.

The orientation of the house to the sun is important for several reasons. One, obviously, is the possibility of passive solar heat gain to lower monthly heating bills. Another is natural lighting of the house. A home is much more inviting and pleasant to live in when natural sunlight floods the rooms.