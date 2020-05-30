How to identify birds you see in your yard

There will be several birds on each page of the bird book, and they will only differ in small ways through the dots, spots and stripes on the head, body, wings and tail. If you don't look for the differences, all you will be able to remember is the general information of where you were and what the bird was doing -- such as flying or hopping on the ground.

Another important thing to note that comes a bit more automatically is the size of the bird and the size of the body parts. Is the bird the size of a sparrow, robin, chicken or turkey? Is the tail longer than the body? Are the wings long and slender or short and stubby?

I think you could recognize more birds than you realize, along with their general body shape and size. You can use the birds you know to help you group the birds you don't know. Think about the birds you learned as a kid, such as the ostrich, swan, vulture, penguin, flamingo, duck, goose, dove, finch, cardinal, bluebird, heron, oriole, hawk, eagle, falcon, owl, hummingbird, woodpecker, quail, stork and seagull. I can go on and on. Each of these names has many species that differ mainly by the dots, spots and stripes on the head, body, wings and tail, and somewhat by size.

The birds in the book that are not on this list can be compared with these for size and color patterns.