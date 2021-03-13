How to install a new bathroom on a concrete slab or in a basement

Dear James: We plan to add a half-bathroom, but our house is built on a slab. Is it possible to still add a bathroom there, because there is no drain to the sewer in that spot? -- Charlotte G.

Dear Charlotte: It definitely is an easier project to add a bathroom in a room over a basement or crawl space, but it can be done over a slab. Running the flexible water supply lines is not difficult, but adding the drain to the sewer is more involved. This is the same issue when adding one to a basement.

Making detailed plumbing plans initially is key to a successful project. Purchase the vanity, sink and toilet, and locate them in the room in their desired locations. Precisely mark the location of all the drain plumbing connections on the floor, and then remove them so you have room to work. This project can get very dusty if you cut concrete, so isolate the area with plastic sheeting.

There are two options for running the plumbing lines. For the nicest appearance, the concrete slab can be dug out and the drain and supply lines can be run through the trenches. Concrete is poured back in the trench to level the slab, and the new floor is covered with ceramic tile.