How to make an offer on a home

Dear Monty: We are first-time home buyers. Being rookies, we get lots of advice from family and friends. Still, the process is different with everyone giving us advice. We would appreciate step-by-step guidance on exactly what we should be doing all the way through. How do we make an offer on a home?

Monty's Answer: Making an offer is just one step in the process. You will often hear people say, "I wish I had known that when we bought our house." By following the steps and reading the links in each step below, you may never make the "wish I had known" comment. Here is a general overview from Dear Monty of what steps to take when buying a home that includes creating an offer.

No. 1: The first step to take is prequalifying for a mortgage. There is more to the loan than the interest rate, and it will pay to shop. Seek out a reputable bank, credit union and mortgage broker to compare.

No. 2: When you know what you can afford, you can start determining preferences that fit. You can save time by not looking at homes or neighborhoods that don't work.