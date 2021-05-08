How to make the most of the closet

Closet...the word has many connotations and meanings, but generally it refers to a small room or enclosed area adjacent to a larger inhabitable space. Enclosure is a key component of a closet so that it may conceal what is inside. So, this is why when we hear chatter at a cocktail party that such and such a politician is in the closet it refers to someone trying to conceal something personal hidden from public knowledge or view...but I regress from that sidebar.
Hardly anyone I know complains about having too much storage or closet space. Usually it is the opposite, especially in older homes with comments such as " the bedrooms were the size of closets" or "you can only fit two shirts in the closets." In newer homes, architects and builders have taken notice and designed much larger closets. From realtors to homeowners, everyone is now familiar with the terms wall-to-wall closet, walk-in closets, his and her closet, or in larger homes, the dressing room closet.
In the rare case that someone has an unused hall or bedroom closet, there are many ways to outfit a closet to make it a valuable amenity to your home. Here are some ideas to make the most of your coming out of the closet:
Bar/Liquor Closet/Wine Cellar
A keyed Liquor closet is a great way to make use of an unused closet. It can be a safe place to store expensive bottles of liquor and alcoholic beverages to prevent breakage or keep away from minors.
For those who entertain frequently, a bar could be outfitted inside an empty closet. A bar cabinet can be an asset as a place from where to mix and serve cocktails, and if fitted with glass shelves, a great place to show off crystal glasses and stemware.
For wine collectors, installing climate controls to a closet can provide the best conditions to store cases of fine wines. Transforming a closet into a wine cellar can be as easy as installing accessible shelves for cases to built-in cases and elaborate metal bottle holders, special lighting and security systems. Obviously this alternative can be costly due to the specific requirements of wine preservation.
Office and Workspace
A 3-foot by 3-foot closet can easily function as a small desk office. Adding a tabletop, a small filing container, some shelves and overhead and task lighting can create just enough space for a home office. If you are lucky, your chair can tuck in so this space is sight unseen when the door is closed.
A foldable and hinged tabletop can transform your closet as a gift-wrapping or mail packing area. Attaching a hinged ironing board to a closet can become a permanent ironing station for the whole family.
Library and Media Center
Maybe you've always wanted a library but just had no idea where to create one. Installing shelves in your closet can give you the library you always thought about. This helps keeps the books organized and dust-free, if behind doors.
A small rolling cart with wire shelves is the perfect place for audio-visual equipment. Add a TV on the wall, and you can make your entertainment center virtually disappear, when not in use.
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Fla.
