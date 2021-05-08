How to make the most of the closet

Closet...the word has many connotations and meanings, but generally it refers to a small room or enclosed area adjacent to a larger inhabitable space. Enclosure is a key component of a closet so that it may conceal what is inside. So, this is why when we hear chatter at a cocktail party that such and such a politician is in the closet it refers to someone trying to conceal something personal hidden from public knowledge or view...but I regress from that sidebar.

Hardly anyone I know complains about having too much storage or closet space. Usually it is the opposite, especially in older homes with comments such as " the bedrooms were the size of closets" or "you can only fit two shirts in the closets." In newer homes, architects and builders have taken notice and designed much larger closets. From realtors to homeowners, everyone is now familiar with the terms wall-to-wall closet, walk-in closets, his and her closet, or in larger homes, the dressing room closet.

In the rare case that someone has an unused hall or bedroom closet, there are many ways to outfit a closet to make it a valuable amenity to your home. Here are some ideas to make the most of your coming out of the closet:

Bar/Liquor Closet/Wine Cellar