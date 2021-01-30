How to mix colors and patterns in your home

Working with color is the fun part of pulling your home together. Initially, don't get caught up in getting it right the first time you select your colors, fabrics and patterns. Learning and editing is part of the process. Don't let all the decisions get in the way of your own imagination and enthusiasm. The sky's the limit when it comes to designing your home. Making the right choices is a matter of time and experience, so take your time so you are able to learn what it is that you really like. Mixing colors and patterns reveals the style and tone of your home. Let's explore a little bit about how to get this accomplished.

I am of the school of thought that believes that almost any color can complement another color, if the right hue, shade or intensity is chosen. In almost any decorating scheme, there is always a predominant color. Usually, walls and floors occupy this role. Make sure that your selection of a predominant color is flexible enough, and that you like it enough, so that any other selection plays second fiddle. Second colors play a supporting role in a decorating scheme. Usually, second colors are represented in upholstery, casegoods and accessories. Additionally, any other color is considered an accent color. These can be experienced in the millwork, accent wall or in fabrics used in small quantities throughout your room.