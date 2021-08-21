How to prevent seiridium canker in Leyland cypress

Question: I lost all 12 of my Leyland cypress trees to seiridium canker. I was told by an arborist that the disease spread via the ground, and that there wasn't anything I could have done to prevent it in the first place. He explained that once they were infected, there was nothing I could have done to save them.

Some of the trees were higher than my two-story house, and I am still very upset over my loss. Over the years (the trees were about 15 years old when I had them removed), I pruned the trees with hand pruners and a lopper.

I never knew about sanitizing tools to prevent infection. I certainly do now! Do you think my lack of tool sanitation is what caused my trees to become infected?

A: This is such a sad tale of loss that might have been preventable. At the same time, I don't think you should blame yourself.

Leyland cypress trees are very common across the southern third of the country, as well as in the states on both coasts in hardiness zones 6-8. They are a hybrid between Monterey cypress and Nootka cypress. They are a lovely evergreen with dark green needles and a moderately fast growth rate: over 3 feet in a year. They grow around 20 feet wide by 60 to 80 feet tall. They are often kept much smaller by heavy pruning to form dense hedges.