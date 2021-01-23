How to replace a broken window glass pane

For a glass pane with just one crack across it, consider just gunning a bead of clear silicone caulk over the entire crack on each side. This seals the glass and really does not look bad.

If you do want to remove a glass pane with just one long crack through it, don't break the glass into smaller pieces, which will be easier to remove. It is safer to remove all the putty first and remove each piece of glass intact. Using a heat gun can make old, hardened putty more flexible and easier to remove.

Once all the broken glass is removed from the sash, remove all the remaining old putty. Make sure to get all the way down into the corners, and don't miss any of the small glazier's points. Check for high spots, and smooth them out with a wood chisel.

Now you are ready to install the new glass pane. Using a small paintbrush, coat the cleaned wood sash surface with pure linseed oil. The linseed oil is good for the wood, and it keeps the putty from drying out and cracking from the inside. This can add many years of life to the putty.