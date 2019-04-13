Dear James: I have a problem where some floors near the outside walls get damp when there is a heavy rain. The walls are brick over insulated stud walls. What, if anything, can I do to stop this problem? -- Jennifer K.
Dear Jennifer: The types of walls you have are called brick veneer. The 2x4 studded insulated wall supports the house and the brick is added just as an exterior covering. It serves a similar function as siding to seal out the elements and provide an attractive exterior.
Although brick walls do seem to be solid as rock, brick walls can leak water. The water either comes into the walls through the mortar joints between the bricks or through joints which are not sealed and flashed properly. Flashing is usually a sheet metal piece used to redirect wall from the joints to avoid leaks. The brick material itself is relatively waterproof.
The most common leaky place to check first is the flashing at the roof. Even though you have a two-story house, the leak may be at the roof and the water travels down inside the wall and appears as a damp spot on the floor. When you get a close look at the flashing, it will be pretty obvious if the shingles are not sealing around it. W. R. Grace Co., (410) 531-4000, makes an excellent brick flashing called Perma-Barrier.
Next, carefully inspect the mortar joints in the brick wall near the areas where you are experiencing the damp floors. You may find small cracks which let the water, in a driving rain, work its way through the wall. The cracks are most often found in the vertical mortar joints, called head joints.
This is a repair job you should be able to do yourself. Use a cold chisel to chip out the bad mortar. If it is a leaky spot, usually caused by bad workmanship initially, the weak mortar should chip out easily. Don't be afraid to go in deeply. The brick is much harder than the mortar so it should not be damaged.
Always start with new mortar mix. Don't try to mix your own because the proper ratios of components are critical for a leak-free repair and the premixed mortar is inexpensive. Use a trowel to force the mortar into the joint and smooth it off to match the rest of the wall. Don't use your bare hands because wet mortar can be caustic to your skin.
After all the obvious cracks are repaired, apply a liquid sealer over the entire brick wall. There are many types of brick sealers available. The best ones actually penetrate the brick surface and the mortar joints. These types of sealers contain silanes and siloxanes. Other types of sealers contain stearates and silicones which form a film over the wall. These can dull the appearance over time and they may not allow the wall to breathe.
Read the sealer label carefully to determine the chemical type and follow the application instructions to the word. Some sealers should not be applied below certain temperatures. Several companies that make good-quality sealers are: ProSoCo and Saver Systems.
Send your questions to Here's How, 6906 Royalgreen Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45244 or visit www.dulley.com.
COPYRIGHT 2018 CREATORS.COM