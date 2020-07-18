How to set up an outdoor movie theater

The screen: You can buy a dedicated outdoor movie screen for a couple hundred bucks. Screens are generally either fixed-frame or inflatable, and their surface is more reflective, so your movie looks better. Or you could keep it simple and project your movie onto a light-colored wall or bedsheet strung up to make a makeshift screen (an IKEA clothing rack could work as a frame in a pinch, Izzo says), though the quality won't be as good.

If all that sounds too complicated or expensive, you might consider renting equipment for your movie night. Some companies, like Zeo Brothers, rent out all the necessary equipment for about $200 for a weekend.

Other movie night tips:

A note on seating: Sure, you can lounge on blankets while you watch. But that looks better on Instagram than it actually feels, Izzo says. "That's the worst you'll last about half an hour," she says. "It's cute, but it gets old fast."

A better bet: Go with actual seating like lawn or camping chairs to save your back and make movie night as comfortable as possible. If you do go the picnic blanket route, pillows will give you a little more support.