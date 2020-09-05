How to set up the best school desk for your kid at home

"The priority should be to have a dedicated space, but if that has to change because of the routine going on in the household, that's OK as long as (the new location) still looks like a learning space, and everyone knows that's the learning space," says Levy.

Just don't expect your kid to stay glued to their chair. Regular movement is important. Some kids may need to take short breaks as frequently as every 20 minutes, says Levy. Others might benefit from switching to a different room periodically. But encourage learning location changes to be brief, especially if it means moving to the couch or floor.

"Kids are developing their posture and can get into posture habits very quickly," says Levy. "If they feel like they need 10 minutes here or 20 minutes there to change their position, that's very reasonable, but not for long periods of time."

No desk? No problem. All sorts of flat surfaces can serve as your child's workspace as long as they can sit in a healthy, upright position. Their knees and hips should form 90-degree angles, with their laptop or device at eye level. Feet should always touch the floor.

"If our feet are hanging, it's not good for circulation, and if they're able to swing their legs, it can be distracting," says Levy. "If needed, put a game box or something solid beneath them."