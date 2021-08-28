How to tell when apples and pears are ripe

The best test that doesn't fail is the taste test. If you know the apples should be ripe, try tasting one. If it tastes good, then begin the harvest, but the apples do not ripen all at once. Apples taste sweetest when the starch changes into sugar in the fruit. If you want a scientific test for ripeness, you can try the iodine test. Mix one ounce of iodine in 15 ounces of water and spray the solution on an apple that is cut in half. If it turns black, the apple is still filled with starch. If it remains white, the starch has changed to sugar, and if it changes part way, then of course the starch has only partly changed to sugar. An apple that is fully changed to sugar may not store very well.

Most European pear cultivars should not be allowed to ripen on the tree. Some pears such as Summer Crisp are better for eating fresh soon after harvest and some such as Keiffer are better for preserving. European pears should be picked while it's still firm and the color has changed from dark green to light green or slightly yellow. Or there may be some red coloring developing. These pears ripen from the inside out. If you wait until the outside looks ripe, the inside of the fruit may be mushy and brown. They also develop more grit cells that make eating the fruit kind of like eating sand. Pears are harvested at different times, and some varieties need a cooling period before ripening.