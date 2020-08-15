How to use a generator without setting your house on fire or electrocuting yourself

Always place your generator at least 20 feet from your home, positioned away from all doors, windows and vents. Make sure there is at least three to four feet of clear space on all sides and above the generator to ensure adequate ventilation, advises the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Then, as a precautionary step, the American Red Cross encourages you to install carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home and in any outside sleeping areas. These are designed to provide early warnings of potential gas accumulation.

Wait until the storm is over.

If it's raining outside, keep your generator powered off. Both the generator and your hands should be dry when operating to avoid electrocution. To help keep the area dry and ventilated, create a "canopy-like structure" over the generator, says the American Red Cross, using a tarp held up by poles. You can also find manufactured generator coverings online, from brands like GenTent and IGAN.

Use a transfer switch.