I made homemade hand sanitizer, and you can too — if you can find the ingredients

"Everybody's doing it," she said.

Maybe that explains it. It's a craze, like the Watusi. Or the Loco-Motion. Or the Dougie or the Stanky Leg.

In any event, mixing your own turns out to be as easy as billed. Two-thirds alcohol, one-third aloe, stirred vigorously with a Q-tip, poured carefully into an empty bottle with a squirt top of some kind.

You can add "essential oils," but first read about them, because if you are a certain age and from a certain background, you might assume that this is an essential oil:

It's actually more like this.

It adds a little fragrance. I scored mine at Natures Nutrition on Haverford Avenue, where the manager said lots of people use essential oils to make their own hand soap/sanitizer, always have. Their own shampoo, as well.