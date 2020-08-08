Identify poison plants and get rid of them

If you try to wash it away in water, the oil might float around and not rinse away. You need to use soap and water to wash the oil away. Unlike other plant irritants that appear almost immediately after touching the plant, the rash from poison ivy may take a few hours to appear, making it hard to figure out where it came from. The rash may develop slower if there was not very much urushiol on the skin. Zanfel is an ointment that bonds to urushiol and removes it from the skin. A tube of Zanfel is much easier to carry in the woods than soap and water.

So, how do you get rid of these plants in your garden? The same way you do for any other weed. Early identification while the plant is small and not letting it go to seed are the first steps. If you are out in the garden a lot, you should find the plants when they are small. You can wear long gloves, and you can pull the small plants out of the ground, roots and all. Put them in a bag, and seal it up, and place it in the garbage.