Improve the luxury of your bedroom

Home has never been at the forefront the way it is now. Lockdowns and quarantines have impacted young and old alike, and this has caused every imperfection in your dwellings to raise its head like an ugly pimple. One of the areas prone to need some help is your bedroom.

Let's aim straight for the head. Change your headboard. Almost any headboard can be revamped with either paint or fabric. If your current headboard is mainly made out of wood or metal, paint is your first go-to solution. Painting your headboard a new color is a super quick fix. This change can be done in less than an hour ... just make sure to mask or lay paper down around the headboard so as to not paint the floor or other components of the bed. Alternatively, fabric, batting material and a staple or hot glue gun will help you transform your headboard, which is the focal point of your furniture in the bedroom.