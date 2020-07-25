Improve topsoil with organic matter to avoid worm castings

Is the worm poop beneficial? You will read everywhere that it is made of concentrated nutrients and that it makes an excellent organic fertilizer. I looked at the label of a bag that said it was pure worm castings. It also said in the nutrient label on the package that it has a 1-0-0 fertilizer ratio. That means that the pure castings in the bag are only 1% nitrogen and have no phosphorus or potassium. The label did not list any micronutrients. That is not a concentrated or an excellent organic fertilizer.

There are no native earthworms in the parts of North America that were once covered in glaciers. Those areas were eventually covered in prairies and forests that grew successfully without worms. Worms are not necessary for a healthy landscape unless you have really bad topsoil that the worms might be able to tunnel some holes into. Adding compost full of microorganisms and doing core aerations on a regular basis will work as well or better than worms.

Worms become a problem in a lawn when there are too many large castings. This usually occurs in the spring, when the soil is waterlogged. This is also the time of year that worms mate and are near the surface. They leave a lot more castings on the surface than at other times of year, when they spend more time deeper underground.