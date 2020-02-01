Incorporate some red into your decor

The next holiday in line is Valentine's Day. Oh, the holiday of love. So many love to decorate for the holiday. So, let's learn a little bit about why the color red is synonymous worldwide with love. Historians believe that Valentine's Day began in ancient Rome as a pagan festival called Lupercalia dedicated to fertility, which included the sacrifice of animals and whipping women with animal skins to enhance their fertility. Oh, so romantic?

I am one of those people who loves the color red. My prescription reading glasses are red; my car is red; I even have underwear that are red. In one or two of my previous homes, I have had rooms that were red. It is an appropriate color for almost any room. Think libraries, dining rooms, powder rooms and even bedrooms. It's a sexy color that gets noticed and makes heads turn. A dash of red in any room is my weakness.

Incorporating red into your decor is considered a bold move by some, but many in the design world, such as fashion editor Diana Vreeland and interior designer Albert Hadley, considered red a neutral -- neutral in the sense that almost any color can be paired with red for a successful match. If you're going the red route, try "cherry tomato." Cherry tomato is a powerful shade of red that packs an energetic punch sure to leave a lasting impact on your visitors.

