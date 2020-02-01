Incorporate some red into your decor

The next holiday in line is Valentine's Day. Oh, the holiday of love. So many love to decorate for the holiday. So, let's learn a little bit about why the color red is synonymous worldwide with love. Historians believe that Valentine's Day began in ancient Rome as a pagan festival called Lupercalia dedicated to fertility, which included the sacrifice of animals and whipping women with animal skins to enhance their fertility. Oh, so romantic?
I am one of those people who loves the color red. My prescription reading glasses are red; my car is red; I even have underwear that are red. In one or two of my previous homes, I have had rooms that were red. It is an appropriate color for almost any room. Think libraries, dining rooms, powder rooms and even bedrooms. It's a sexy color that gets noticed and makes heads turn. A dash of red in any room is my weakness.
Incorporating red into your decor is considered a bold move by some, but many in the design world, such as fashion editor Diana Vreeland and interior designer Albert Hadley, considered red a neutral -- neutral in the sense that almost any color can be paired with red for a successful match. If you're going the red route, try "cherry tomato." Cherry tomato is a powerful shade of red that packs an energetic punch sure to leave a lasting impact on your visitors.
Red is the universal sign of excitement, the color of passion and anger. It's such a powerful psychological color that it is capable of stimulating appetites. Red is an iconic color that recalls stop signs, agitated bulls, fast food joints and fancy sports cars. Looking for loud, playful, youthful or modern? Red's your go-to color.
Red roses, heart-shaped boxes, doves and lace are some Valentine's Day symbols of love. These are easier to incorporate into your decor than painting an entire room. This year, make a romantic tablescape that will make everyone swoon. Let's start with dressing your table. A white tablecloth is a classic. Layer it with white lace for a tone-on-tone effect or black or red lace for more of a boudoir look. Next stop is flowers. Although red roses are the classic, consider some other floral variety such as anemone, cockscomb, dahlias, gerbera daisies or asters. Cut crystal is always appropriate for this occasion, but consider a contrasting combination such as a white milk-glass vase, a kaleidoscopic carnival-glass bud vase or a country-style metal watering can.
Stack heart-shaped boxes of any material, even those filled with chocolates and bonbons, for some height. Some can even be left open and filled with floral potpourri or red pistachios for color. Use letters from antique signs or crafts stores to spell out L-O -V -E, and while you're at it, accessorize with a Valentine's Day card that tells someone how you feel about them. A couple of teacups or champagne flutes, and you are ready to celebrate in style.
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida.
