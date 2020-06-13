Inspired design can come from anywhere

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Often when I design rooms in show houses or the lobby of a condo or hotel, the viewing public always asks questions that make you truly think about the design process. Besides asking questions about where I find my furnishings or the particulars of a certain fabric, people always ask about what inspired the room. Inspiration can come from anywhere, but there is a thought-and-editing process that happens three layers inside my brain. While they are looking for a brief, one-word answer, the truth is I cannot describe the inspiration or thought process briefly. So, here goes.

Generally, if a client asks for a "country" interior, after looking over their design file of what they like and what that type of interiors means to them, I try to imagine what the complete opposite would look like. This "reverse" process allows room for new inspiration to come to life rather than just replicating some of what has already been done. Somewhere in between their preconceived ideas and my inflection into their design lays the inspired interior.

While you may have a good idea of the type of interiors you like, finding your own unique inspiration can reveal itself in many ways.