Inspired design can come from anywhere

Often when I design rooms in show houses or the lobby of a condo or hotel, the viewing public always asks questions that make you truly think about the design process. Besides asking questions about where I find my furnishings or the particulars of a certain fabric, people always ask about what inspired the room. Inspiration can come from anywhere, but there is a thought-and-editing process that happens three layers inside my brain. While they are looking for a brief, one-word answer, the truth is I cannot describe the inspiration or thought process briefly. So, here goes.
Generally, if a client asks for a "country" interior, after looking over their design file of what they like and what that type of interiors means to them, I try to imagine what the complete opposite would look like. This "reverse" process allows room for new inspiration to come to life rather than just replicating some of what has already been done. Somewhere in between their preconceived ideas and my inflection into their design lays the inspired interior.
While you may have a good idea of the type of interiors you like, finding your own unique inspiration can reveal itself in many ways.
Traveling, of course, is one of the greatest sources of inspiration for designers across the globe. Every city has something to offer; colors, textures and even smells that transport the mind and leave a powerful memory of the place, even after the passage of time.
Foraging at your local flea market is always a great thing. First, you may find an unusual piece of furniture or beautiful work of art that might be a source of inspiration. Second, you might just find inspiration in walking around and seeing something you already own in a different color or paired with something unexpected.
A visit to a museum, the repository of so many works of art, is sure to inspire. This might be your place to get insight into surprising color combinations. A takeaway idea might be the placement of art or even a painting technique to be used on a wall. In the very least, a museum visit is great for the rejuvenation of the soul and can help you keep an open mind about design.
Watching movies and TV shows is also a fantastic way to get inspiration for your home. Because Hollywood studios hire the very best designers to achieve the perfect environments and settings for their movies, their interiors are usually on point.
My favorite movies with some creative interiors are:
-- "Down With Love."
-- "Something's Gotta Give."
-- "It's Complicated."
-- "Room with a View."
-- "Auntie Mame."
-- "Breakfast at Tiffany's."
-- "Sex and the City."
While all these are great approaches to get inspiration, leave yourself open to making some decisions that are against the grain. Your interiors will thank you.
Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida.
