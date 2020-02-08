Install a concrete driveway properly to avoid cracks

Dear James: I am tired of repairing and sealing my asphalt driveway, so I want to replace it with a concrete one. Some seem to hold up well, and others crumble and crack. Why do some hold up so much better? -- Alexandra F.

Dear Alexandra: From an aesthetic standpoint, the driveway is the first thing guests see and walk on when they visit your home. An asphalt driveway is probably more attractive when brand-new than a concrete one, but over its entire life, concrete wins out. Also, there is basically no regular maintenance required for a concrete driveway.

When a concrete driveway deteriorates with cracking or crumbling, it is generally caused by improper installation techniques. The quality of the concrete itself is seldom the problem because it is mixed at the concrete plant under controlled conditions.

If you live in an area where lots of road salt is used during the winter, the salty water can cause problems. Although concrete feels very hard, it is porous, and the salty water will penetrate the surface. This does not harm the concrete, but it will make the steel reinforcing rods corrode. When steel corrodes, it expands, and this cracks the concrete.