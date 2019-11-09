Install a lightweight box beam on ceiling

Dear James: I want to add ceiling lighting and a ceiling fan to my living room, but there is no wiring up there. I would like to add decorative box beams and run the wiring through them. How can I do this? -- Andy M.

Dear Andy: This is an excellent idea for adding lighting and a fan to a room without access to existing wiring. Even if you did not need access to electrical wiring, adding box beams can be an excellent addition to any room and significantly change its character.

It is important to have at least standard-height ceilings when installing box beams. The beams do not have to be extremely deep to hide the wiring, but if they are too shallow, they will not look right. A depth of 4 to 5 inches is the minimum to ensure functionality and an acceptable appearance.

Measure the dimensions of your room to determine the spacing for the box beams on the ceiling. Check for any protrusions from the walls for windows frames, fireplace mantels, doors, etc., which will interfere with the box beams reaching the walls.

If it looks as though this will be a problem, it is best to build dropped soffits along those walls. Frame and finish the soffits with drywall to the same depth as the box beams for a professional look. These soffits may be excellent locations for recessed lighting along those walls.