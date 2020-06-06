Install a new toilet in place of an old-fashioned one

The first step to replacing an old toilet is to shut off the water supply line. There is a valve on the wall underneath the toilet tank. If you have never turned it off before, it may be stuck. The knob is not very strong, so be gentle as you work with it to get it shut off. It may drip a bit as you turn it. This is normal and does not mean it is leaky.

With the water turned off, remove the top of the toilet tank. Pull up and hold the chain to the flush valve until as much water as possible has run out. There is a raised ridge around the base of the valve seat, so use a sponge to remove the residual water at the bottom of the tank.

There are two bolts through the bottom of the tank, which attach it to the bowl section. The nuts for these bolts can be accessed from beneath the flange on the bowl section. Remove the nuts, and lift the tank off of the bowl. Lay some rags on the floor because some water will drip out of the tank no matter how dry it looks.

There are two studs sticking up from the floor to which the bowl section is bolted. Remove the two nuts and washers, and lift the toilet bowl up from the floor. Pull the old wax ring seal off the top of the drain. Place some newspaper over the drain hole, or stuff a rag into it, so nothing falls into it.