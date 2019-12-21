Install a recessed or surface medicine cabinet

Medicine cabinets with lights positioned vertically down each side provide the best lighting for putting on makeup. Fluorescent tube lights use much less electricity and last 10 times longer than standard bulbs. To get the most natural color under the lights, purchase full-spectrum fluorescent tubes for the fixtures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Also consider the shape of the mirror on the medicine cabinet. If your daughters are different heights or still growing, select a style that is taller rather than wider. This will accommodate different heights as your children grow.

The most difficult part about installing a surface-mounted medicine cabinet is finding the studs inside the wall. Use an electronic stud finder to locate them. Since you want to have the cabinet centered over the sink, you may be able to screw it securely into only one stud. Use appropriate hollow-wall anchors for the screws on the other side.

Installing a recessed cabinet requires you to cut a hole in the drywall. Before you start cutting, make sure there is no electrical wiring, plumbing, etc., behind the wall. Some new stud sensors also sense electric wires inside a wall. Another option is to carefully cut a small hole through the drywall and look inside.