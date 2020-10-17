Install new window molding to improve appearance

Dear James: I want to jazz up my dining room windows with decorative casing trim while I am having replacement windows installed. How can I do this trim project myself? -- Debra H.

Dear Debra: Doing a decorative casing project while having replacement windows installed is certainly the proper time. The interior window trim and molding will already be removed, and you can see where all the supporting lumber is located. Inject nonexpanding insulating foam in all the gaps around the window frame.

Adding new window or door trim is one of the easiest and least expensive methods to jazz up the decor in any room. You probably had just the typical clamshell or colonial-style casing trim that most builders use. It is inexpensive, but with just one long piece on each side and the top, the joints have to fit perfectly for a professional-looking appearance.

Thicker, more ornate window casing trim can be much more attractive and actually easier to install if you use a built-up multipiece design. Single-piece-deep designs are installed identically to any other type of window casing trim. To the contrary, three-piece designs are easy for the inexperienced do-it-yourselfer because the cuts and fit do not have to be as accurate.