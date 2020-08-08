Install recessed lighting in your home office

If you are installing just one recessed light, select a fisheye design. A fixed one may satisfy your current lighting needs, but if you move anything, the lighting will be in the wrong location. If you install several recessed lights, select fixed ones, and space them appropriately so there is overlap.

Most bedrooms already have some type of light fixture in the ceiling that is controlled by a wall switch, so use this as your source of electricity. If there is no existing light fixture, and you have to run a wire to the new light fixture, you might consider using track lighting instead. This is easy to install on the ceiling surface, and it does not require fishing a wire through the ceiling.

Determine where you want to locate the recessed fixture(s). All recessed light fixtures include a paper template showing the size of the hole to be cut in the ceiling. Tape the template up on the ceiling.

Before starting to cut the hole in the ceiling drywall along the template, drill several small holes around the perimeter of the circle. Poke a long wood or plastic stick up through the holes to make sure you are not hitting a ceiling joist, plumbing or wiring. It is easy to fill the small holes with spackling compound if you have to find another location for the light.