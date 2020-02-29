Install your own wall-to-wall carpeting

Dear James: I am planning to sell my house, and I want to install some wall-to-wall carpeting inexpensively. I got a good deal on some carpet, but installation is costly. How can I install it myself? -- Ron S.

Dear Ron: When you get a quotation for new carpeting from a carpet store, it almost always is an installed price with new padding. The only variation in the cost is if you want to upgrade to a better-quality padding. If you ask about the cost without installation included, you might be surprised at how much it saves.

Installing carpeting yourself is not a difficult project in typical rooms. The most difficult installation job is stairs with spindles. Even some experienced carpet installers have a problem doing this properly. If possible, avoid replacing the carpeting on the stairs.

You will need a few specialty tools from a local tool rental shop to stretch the carpet tightly. If it is not tight and even enough, whenever the weather gets slightly humid, the carpet will buckle. This may cause someone to stumble over it.

Even though you found a good deal on the carpeting, proper planning can reduce the amount of scrap and the overall amount you have to purchase. Almost all residential carpeting is available in rolls ranging from 12 to 15 feet wide. The rolls are long, so the length is seldom an issue.