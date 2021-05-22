Interior designer gives renovation tips

Converting an old house into a luxurious dwelling that includes everything that you have always imagined is -- without a doubt -- a most satisfactory feat. Of course, to launch into this adventure, one must have very clear ideas, an infinite source of imagination and a predetermined budget, which you will surely surpass. Renovations are among the costliest repairs done to a home, even more so than building a new house. What can initially start as a small project can easily grow to a full renovation.

Due Diligence

Inspections are important not only for potential homeowners at time of purchase, but also seasonally or sporadically to reveal any underlying problems that can go by unnoticed to an untrained eye. While there are trained inspectors, most general contractors can be hired to go through any home and give you a rundown of anything that needs to be repaired or replaced. I prefer to do home inspections with contractors because they have a better idea when it comes to estimating the costs of building materials and labor.

Plan Ahead