Interior designer has midlife real estate crisis

I bet my realtor is going to roll his eyes when he reads this. After child-rearing, being single again and empty-nesting for a bit, I decided I needed to downsize and to give up the calm of the golf course for the verve of living in the city. So, after surviving a triple bypass, a brush with the dreaded coronavirus and three months of homelessness until I finally closed on my city place, I thought I would be in bliss. Now that I have been in my new, much smaller space, I am questioning myself. Maybe I should give it some time, but I think I am having a midlife real estate crisis.

The thing I am torn about is whether it is better to be in a single-family home or a high-rise condo. One ensures privacy, while the other can combat any feelings of loneliness. I deal with the design of homes and real estate on a daily basis, and I thought I knew what I wanted -- but perhaps I don't know myself as well as I thought. Knowing yourself when it comes to what kind of home best suits your life is extremely important. Perhaps a three-story townhome is fine while you are in your thirties with a growing family, but after you hit that half-century mark, your knees and hips may not appreciate the climb.