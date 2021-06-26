Interior designer Jim Miller shows how to live in style in less space

PITTSBURGH — Jim Miller, former co-owner of the shops Toadflax and Boxwood, has downsized into sophisticated quarters in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood.

"I wanted something more manageable, and this suits me at this point in my life," he said.

His one-bedroom apartment offers him access to multiple restaurants within walking distance. If he chooses, he can dine alfresco in his garden once the landscaping is completed, which adds another 400-500 square feet of living space when the weather cooperates.

"I love being here, and I am just thrilled with the way the apartment turned out," he said.

The space is expertly curated and meticulously edited by Miller, who still works with clients as an interior designer.

"I do enjoy what I do, but I miss retail," he admitted. Adding, "I miss the people."

Some would find it a challenge to let go of things acquired over more than four decades in the design business. Miller said he kept only the things he really enjoyed when he downsized.

"Actually, it wasn't much of a challenge because I wanted to do it," he insisted.