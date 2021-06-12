Is a decorated look for everyone?

If I had a dollar for every time a client has asked me to make their home look like a page out of a decorating magazine, I'd be a very lucky man. In fact, most designers would confess an earnest desire that every project could turn out so.

On the other hand, few of us, myself included, can live on a magazine set. While it is nice to walk through a home that is organized and has each item or furnishing well placed and thought out, a home is a place for living. As such, items in a room, including furniture, will tend to move and adjust as needed for the ultimate luxury...comfort. More so, I encourage that rooms change at least once every couple of months.

So what are we to do? Maintenance is the key ingredient to keeping things looking as good as the day the decorator sent you your final bill. Taking pictures of a room always helps to see what your eyes can't. Pictures are the litmus test, for they clearly depict what is wrong with a room, if there is clutter or if there are things in a room that need to move or simply need to go away altogether. This is the exact procedure interior designers and architectural photographers employ, to get that picture that shows a room at its best.