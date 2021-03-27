Is it better to rent or buy drywall hanging tools/equipment?

Now that some of the fear is gone, it is time to select your drywall tools. There are three basic steps to installing drywall, and there are tools specifically designed for each step. The first step is cutting the piece of drywall to the proper size. The second step is hanging the drywall on the wall studs or ceiling joists. The third step is finishing the drywall panel joints and all the corner edges.

To keep your tool costs lower, you should be able to get by with a utility knife, a 7-inch-long utility saw, a 3-foot straightedge and a 25-foot tape measure. You do not saw drywall to cut it. You score it with a utility knife along a straight edge and then break it along the line. The utility saw is used to make specific holes or notches in a piece.

If you are doing the typical amount of drywall work occasionally on projects, the best drywall hanger tool (to hold it in place for nailing or screwing) is just a couple of friends. Large tools are available to lift and hold the drywall in place, but they are fairly expensive. If you really need one for these projects, it would be better to just rent one.