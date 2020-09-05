Is there much difference between real cedar shingles and shakes?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear James: My roof and wood siding should be replaced soon. Cedar shingle or shake siding and roofing would be my preferred option. Is there a real difference between shingles and shakes? -- Barry L.

Dear Barry: Cedar is an excellent choice for a durable and unique appearance for your house. Alaskan yellow or western red cedars are most commonly used on houses. There will be some regular maintenance required with cedar, even though it is naturally resistant to insects and moisture issues.

Cedar shingles and shakes look somewhat similar, and few people, including many professionals, can tell them apart or understand the differences. These differences are significant enough that it is important to select the proper one for various applications on your house.

In general, shakes are cut more roughly and are not as uniform as shingles. Shakes are commonly available in thicknesses from about 1/2 inch to 1 inch, but thicker ones are available for special order. Shakes give the house a more rustic appearance than shingles. Both are equally durable, so the desired appearance should determine which you select.