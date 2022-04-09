It may be time to revisit a bathroom update

Aside from kitchens, bathrooms are the rooms that take the hardest use and can become dated in just a few years. Many of you may disagree and say, "Oh, it's just a functional part of the house, Mr. Decorator! Leave it alone." My answer to that quip is that 30 to 40 percent of the value of your home comes from the design and update of your bathrooms. Got your attention, didn't I?

This fact, along with the enjoyment of your use, justifies almost any improvement or renovation to your bathrooms. Why flush away your hard-earned money? A little effort and guidance can help you keep your bathrooms looking good -- and make you some green.

Frequently, people's primary complaint about their bathroom is it's too small. If this is the case, there's not much to do except dive into a full renovation and reconfiguration to maximize the space you have -- and even maybe borrow some unused space from an adjacent room. I highly recommend hiring an interior designer or architect who has the training for the job and is current with the latest trends and innovations regarding fixtures and gadgets to turn your cramped quarters into the bathroom and spa of your dreams, or at least into what your budget and pocket will allow.

For those who don't want to do a head-to-toe bathroom renovation, there are other ways to freshen up your secret oasis. Here are a variety of changes that can be made singularly or collectively for a design refresh.

--Change out all your bathroom vanity knobs.

--Paint your vanity with chalk paint for a powdery finish worthy of a fancy boudoir.

--Reface your vanity with new laminate. There are as many different laminates as you can imagine.

--Overlay your dated tile floor with vinyl laminate planks.

--Change your plumbing fixtures such as your faucets, toilet flusher and showerhead. These will give you a lot of bang for your buck. While you're at it, select a different finish such as oil-rubbed bronze or black steel. Not only are these the latest trend, they look absolutely chic.

-- Spray bathroom and tub refinishers on your tub. They can also be sprayed on tile walls, built-in soap holders and towel bars. So, no need to keep your Aunt Mary's 1950s hot-pink tile selection; just give it a good dose of a soft color to neutralize it. When in doubt, you can always rely on plain white to do the job.

--Replace a small and low toilet bowl with a taller and more updated toilet design.

-- Replace a laminate or marbelite countertop with a stone or composite stone countertop, as is required of today's renovated bathrooms. Countertops can most date and lessen the value of your bathroom. Stone, or its composite counterparts, gives your bathroom instant status. Pairing this new countertop with an undermount sink or a vessel sink instantly tells people, "I'm up-to-date," especially home buyers, who usually don't want to get involved in an immediate project.

Joseph Pubillones is the owner of Joseph Pubillones Interiors, an award-winning interior design firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. His website is www.josephpubillones.com.

COPYRIGHT 2018 CREATORS.COM

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0