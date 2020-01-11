It's time again to make gardening resolutions

Wow, we made it to the year that people with bad vision dream about: 2020. New Year's is the time that we look to the future and try to create a new vision of ourselves. In our mind's eye, we see ourselves healthier, happier and leading more productive lives. The pursuit of gardening can help with all of those visions.

There are many ways that gardening can help. Many studies have found that being outdoors is healthier than being indoors. Planting new flowers that will make your home prettier will make you happier. Planting and tending a garden is good aerobic activity. Growing vegetables will help you keep an optimistic view of life. Eating healthy foods that you grew yourself will make you stronger. The list goes on and on.

To help your garden and landscape grow better and healthier this year, I have a few suggested resolutions. Start by attending gardening classes at your local county Extension office, arboretum or botanic garden. These classes will help you find and grow plants that will thrive in your yard. They will better equip you to do a better job maintaining your landscape.