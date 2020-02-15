It's time for the Backyard Bird Count

We can get seven-day weather forecasts with minute-by-minute updates on practically every electronic device we own. Now imagine being a bird. One day, the weather is warm and you are thinking spring is almost here, and then the next day, it's freezing cold. It is tough to be a bird. You won't know whether to fly north or south.

February is National Bird-Feeding Month, as noted by the National Bird-Feeding Society. If you want to feed birds, use one of their preferred seeds: black-oil sunflower, sunflower chips, nyjer, and white proso millet. Small finches, such as goldfinches and pine siskins, prefer sunflower chips and nyjer (also called thistle, even though it is not a thistle). Larger finches such as house finches, purple finches and cardinals prefer black-oil sunflower seeds. White proso millet is preferred by ground-feeding birds such as doves, juncos and sparrows. Chickadee and nuthatch species, which grab seeds from bird feeders and fly away to eat them elsewhere, prefer sunflower seeds.

There are seeds that are unattractive to birds. Red milo is a seed few birds will eat, unless all the other seeds are gone. Seed blends with large amounts of red milo will get knocked out of the feeder as the birds search for seeds they prefer, making a mess and creating a weed problem.