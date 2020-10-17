It's my house, and I live here

The living room has historically been an overdecorated room used mainly to receive and impress visitors. This room was a status symbol for outside guests, which is why the decor was typically dressed up or done to the nines. The American living room has changed a lot in the last two or three decades. In today's homes, we see less and less the idea of a formal living room -- aside from older homes or exceptionally large homes, where square footage and budgets are of no consequence. For the rest of us, lifestyles have evolved, and formal living rooms are things of the past.

Today's living room has morphed into a grouping of several different rooms into one. The living room, dining room and kitchen have given way to the "great room," or the open-floor plan home. This arrangement is the most popular layout for single-family homes, condominiums and apartments. Anything is possible in these rooms, and no one decorating style or formula can or should apply. Decorating these rooms is seemingly free of convention or traditional discipline. It is for this reason that one should tread cautiously when decorating. One should still attempt to have an overall design concept as the goal. Otherwise, the result can be as chaotic as your last visit to any furniture store, where you were bombarded by the sea of furniture vignettes.