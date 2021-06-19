it's normal to have alternate-bearing apple tree

So, what do you do this year? A tree with that much fruit will probably go through what is called "June drop." The tree can't support so much fruit, and it will go through a natural thinning on its own. On a young tree like yours, it is better to cut out a lot of fruit so the tree can continue to grow more branches and roots. Just keep a few fruits on a branch. It is better to have less fruit this year to grow a stronger tree for the future. Even on an older tree, it is a good idea to reduce the number of fruits as early in the summer as possible. The tree will develop more leaves and flower buds this year and not go into alternate bearing.

Apples often have clusters of five fruits: a central apple that is larger and four smaller ones around it. Keep the one large apple. Thin the single large apples to an average of 6 inches apart on a branch. Thin large fruit such as apples, peaches and pears to an average of 6 to 8 inches apart; plums about 4 inches; and apricots between 2 and 4 inches. It is better to cut them off than pull them so you don't yank the small branches off.

After you have thinned the fruit, you will want to keep the tree healthy and strong for a good crop of apples. Water can be a limiting factor in fruit size and quality. Keep the soil damp but not waterlogged this summer.