It's not difficult to fix your own window/door screens

Most patches have a screen center with open strands protruding from all four sides. The patch is placed over the hole, and the open strands are woven into the existing screen. If you have trouble finding a patch to match, sacrifice one of your old damaged screens and use its screen fabric to make patches for the other screens.

If the screen is rusted or badly damaged in your old steel screen frames, you should replace the entire screen frame. The screen in wood or vinyl frames can be replaced. To make it look like a professional rescreening job, the screening must be stretched tightly yet evenly. When done properly, a penny should bounce when dropped on the horizontal screen.

The two most common methods for rescreening wood frames are the wedge-and-cleat and the bow methods. The former is best for medium-sized windows, and the latter is best for large windows or doors.

Using the wedge-and-cleat method, a piece of screening larger than the frame is needed. The screening is nailed to cleats on a worktable. Opposing wedges are driven against each other to push out the cleats and stretch the screening over the frame. Once it is stretched, it is stapled to the frame.