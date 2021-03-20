It's possible to do virtual interior design

Perhaps you have purchased a book or gifts online during the holidays. The online commercial revolution has made it possible to buy almost anything on your computer swiftly and comfortably -- and certainly at better prices than you ever imagined.

In less than a decade, half of our purchases will be made through our smart phones. How will this new technological reality affect the physiognomy of our homes? Obviously buying a hair dryer or a book through the internet is not the same as buying a sofa.

Designing interiors without a designer to consult with is not easy, but it is possible. Many consumers like to buy what they see out of a vignette in a catalog and tweak the design to make it personal. Others will take a particular design seen in a shelter magazine and try to replicate it. Whether intentional or not, DIY interior designers do exist. To minimize potential and expensive disasters, here are some tips:

Knowing exactly what you need is imperative. The first thing to do is to create a list on your mobile phone.

Look for larger purchases such as sofas, beds or other important pieces through larger department stores, which have more lenient return policies, in case buyer's remorse sets in or the quality is not what you expected.