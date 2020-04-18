It's the perfect time to organize your home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If the coronavirus has you stuck inside, now is the perfect time to tackle organization and other projects around your house or apartment.

"You really get to have the time and also see the big picture of how much do you have in your house," said Juliana Daurio, owner of Orlando Home Organizer. "My only word of warning is can be overwhelming if they start doing too many projects at the same time."

Daurio recommends going room by room and sticking to one project at a time.

"If you find items that don't belong in that room, just put it aside, do not try to go and bring it to a different area because most people get off-track," she said.

And don't worry about having matching containers; that can be sorted out later, Daurio noted.

"Right now we're not able to buy anything," she said. "They can improvise for now and just once this is over, they can go and buy the supplies they need."

For those needing some visual inspiration, here's what you should watch.

'Tidying Up with Marie Kondo'

Tidying expert Marie Kondo helps American families declutter their homes in this Netflix series.