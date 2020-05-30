Jacquelyn Brummond launches real estate career with United Real Estate Solutions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY – United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce Jacquelyn Brummond has joined the company as a member of the residential sales team.

Originally from Tennessee, Brummond made her way to Sioux City and decided to put down some roots. In the past six years, she has served as a South Sioux City Chamber Ambassador, Marketing Coordinator on the Board of Directors for New Stage Players, and helped with various other volunteer opportunities in Siouxland. Brummond has a background in sales and property management. She looks forward to helping clients with the buying and selling process.

“The community has been very welcoming to this Southern girl and it reminds me of the hospitality from back home,” said Brummond. “Siouxland is a great place to live and raise a family. Home ownership is a big part of that. I’m thrilled to bring that joy to others.”

Brummond and her husband have two children. In her free time, she enjoys teaching Zumba, reading and cooking. She is licensed in Iowa and can be reached by phone at (712) 717-2136 or JacquelynBrummond@myunitedagent.com.

United Real Estate Solutions is the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.

