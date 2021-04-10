Jeff Rugg announces new plants on the horizon

Unfortunately, this year, the Tropical Plant International Expo was held online instead of in person. There are many wonderful producers of houseplants and their accessories that really need to be seen in person to really see what the plants look like, how big they are, how healthy they are, etc. Fortunately, a lot of plants and accessories were visible online, and there were 14 winners of the Cool New Products awards. These plants will start showing up in your local garden centers this spring. I have already seen the first one in my local nursery.

One of the ways you can get kids involved in horticulture and gardening is to give in to their mischievous side. What better way to do that than with plants that eat bugs? Flori-Design has come up with This Little Pot of Horrors. It is a carnivorous garden in a 6-inch pot, each containing three bug-eating plants of Venus fly traps and pitcher plants.

Aglaonemas are colorful houseplants of green, silver and red that are easy to grow and almost indestructible. Costa Farms introduced Ultra Pink with bold red and pink leaves that are edged in a band of green. They also introduced Mellow Yellow, which has dark-green leaves with splashes of creamy yellow.