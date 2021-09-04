Jeff Rugg answers questions about fairy rings, barn spiders

Answer: Your lawn has a fairy ring, also known as an elf ring or pixie ring. It was once believed that one of these creatures danced in a circle and thereby created this ring in the grass or in the woods. There is a lot of folklore related to these rings.

They start out in one spot, sometimes where a tree died and the fungus started in the soil around the trunk; other times, there is no obvious reason for their beginning. The more uniform the soil, the more likely the ring will stay in a circle. You will also see half-circles and arcs. In woodland areas, the fairy circle fungi may be attached to tree roots. In lawn areas, the fungi may damage or kill grass roots. In that case, the circle may have dead grass in the center. In other instances, the fungi are breaking down organic matter into nutrients that grass roots can use, making the circle most noticeable for its lush green grass. Sometimes, you will see both a dead grass circle and a lush green grass circle. The fungus grows outward, from a few inches to a few feet per year. The rings can become hundreds of feet across. The ring may break apart and new rings may overlap older rings.