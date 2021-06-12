Jeff Rugg answers vegetable garden questions

Q: Last year, my tomatoes had dry, circular rings around the skin. This year, they don't seem to be growing well again. They have not yet set fruit, and I want to prevent last year's problems. What can I do?

A: The dry weather many people had last year was the cause of many tomato woes. This spring, the nation has seen a drought out west, hot and then cold weather in the Midwest, and too much rain in the South. Just to make weather interesting, the three areas will probably switch between the time I write this and the time you read it.

The dry, circular rings are caused by changes of water in the soil, especially dry weather followed by too much rain or too much watering. If the fruit reaches its full size for the weather conditions the plant is in and starts to turn color, then the plant receives more water and the fruit will stretch and crack. Cracked tomatoes are still edible even if they are ugly. If the crack is deep, bacteria and fungi can enter the fruit, causing it to rot.

Tomatoes aren't the only vegetables with growth ring problems. Cabbage, carrots, potatoes and sweet potatoes can all crack if they try to continue growing after they have reached a mature size.