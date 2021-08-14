Jeff Rugg takes rose questions from readers

Summer is rose time, so let's answer some of your questions about roses.

Question: My roses are dropping their leaves. They turn yellow and fall off. What can I do?

Answer: Take a close look at the leaves. Are they just turning yellow, or do they have some black spots on the yellow leaves? If they are just yellow, there are several possible causes. Overwatering or just too much water around the roots due to poor drainage is one reason. Too hot of a location, especially in the afternoon, or the opposite of too much shade will both cause leaves to turn yellow and fall off. If there is not enough nitrogen in the soil, the lower leaves turn yellow and drop off.

If there are black spots, the leaves are infected with a fungal disease appropriately called black spot. Leaves that stay too wet due to irrigation or rain, especially in a spot that doesn't get much air circulation, are more likely to get black spot. Cut off any infected leaves and discard them. If you can't change the watering or air circulation, you could try newer rose varieties that are resistant to fungal diseases, or you can spray the plants with fungicides that list black spot on the label.

Q: My new rose plant only flowered once in the spring and hasn't bloomed since even though the plant is growing new branches. Does it need fertilizer?