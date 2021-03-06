Karen Harrison joins United Real Estate Solutions team

SIOUX CITY – United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce Karen Harrison has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team. Harrison has more than 20 years of experience in community relations, fundraising, event planning and tourism, as well as hotel hospitality and sales. She is now putting her vast skillset to work for her real estate clients.

“I live by the motto customers are not an inconvenience, they are the reason for our business,” said Harrison. “I believe the customer always comes first. It is truly an honor to help people find a home and sell their home. Both events create and hold special memories for those involved.”

Born and raised in Sioux City, Harrison is a graduate of East High School and Wayne State College where she studied psychology and sociology. She has worked with physically/mentally challenged children and adults and has extensive experience with the Autism spectrum.

An active volunteer in the community, Harrison serves on boards for Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland, Sioux City Public Schools Foundation and PowHer Women’s Networking. She is also a Siouxland Chamber Ambassador, on the Women Lead Change Committee and a wish grantor for Make-A-Wish. Harrison is licensed in Iowa and can be reached by phone at (515) 681-9083 or KarenHarrison@myunitedagent.com.

United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones Street in Sioux City, Iowa, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.

