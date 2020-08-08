Kari Orr joins United Real Estate Solutions team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY – United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce Kari Orr has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team. Orr is a Sioux City native but graduated from high school and college in South Dakota. She earned a degree in Exercise Science from Black Hills State University. Orr moved back to Siouxland and worked as a personal trainer and in the banking industry in various roles before deciding the time was right to begin her real estate career.

“Going through the process as a homeowner, I understand the emotional ups and downs that come with buying and selling a home,” said Orr. “It’s important to have someone you trust guide you through the stages. With the competitive real estate market right now, I’m committed to helping my clients every step of the way.”

Orr is actively involved in the community through the United Way of Siouxland’s Young Leaders Society and enjoys taking part in charity 5K events and fundraisers. In her spare time you might find Orr and her fiancé Brady Beach hanging out with family and friends, as well as enjoying time with their dog and two cats. Orr is currently licensed in Iowa and can be reached by phone at (605) 270-3678 or KariOrr@myunitedagent.com.

United Real Estate Solutions has been the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader since 2001 with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones St. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.

