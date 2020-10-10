Katie Worden joins United Real Estate Solutions team

SIOUX CITY – United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. is proud to announce Katie Worden has joined the company as the newest member of the residential sales team.

Worden is a Sioux City native. After years in the service industry, she decided to pursue her dream of a real estate career. Katie’s community knowledge, incredible work ethic and enthusiasm are great assets to her clients.

“I love to meet new people and learn how I can help them with their real estate needs,” said Worden. “Whether it is new construction or a Victorian style home, I am ready to help buyers find the home of their dreams and match sellers with someone who sees the beauty of their property.”

Worden has one daughter and two dogs. In her spare time you might find her hiking in Stone State Park, reading a good novel or planning her next adventure, which she hopes is skydiving. Worden is currently licensed in Iowa and can be reached by phone at (712) 560-6339 or KatieWorden@myunitedagent.com.

United Real Estate Solutions is the Sioux City area’s real estate market leader with professional sales associates licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company has three offices located at 302 Jones Str. in Sioux City, 1913 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City, Neb. and 400 Gold Circle in Dakota Dunes, S.D. They can be found online at www.unitedrealestatesolutions.com.

