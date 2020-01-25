Keep moisture out of walls to avoid rotting

Talk to your builder about using felt. It is not difficult to install felt, but it does take some time because it is available only in narrow rolls. Starting at the bottom of the walls, wrap the felt horizontally around the house, overlapping the edges by about 3 inches.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The most common material used today is synthetic moisture barrier film. It is very fast to install because the 10-foot-wide rolls cover the entire wall in one pass. The new films are more expensive than felt, but when you factor in the lower labor costs for the quick installation, the overall costs are probably about the same.

You should be able to find felt or moisture barrier films at most building supply outlets and home centers. If you have a problem finding it, contact the following companies for local outlets: Dupont Tyvek, (800) 448-9835; Johns Manville, (800) 654-3103; Owens Corning, (800) 438-7465; Pemko Manufacturing, (800) 283-9988; and Protecto Wrap, (800) 759-9727.

In addition to blocking moisture from entering the walls, the film also functions well as an air barrier. This reduces air leakage into the wall and, thus, into the living space. By reducing this air leakage (called infiltration), your utility bills will be lower and indoor air quality can be better controlled.