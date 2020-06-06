Keep the stronger, better tomato seedlings

Strap the new trunk to a stake or trellis. Don't tie it so tight that it will become girdled as it grows. Cut off all the other branches, and keep cutting off any new ones so all the energy from the roots is focused on the single trunk. It should grow rapidly.

Q: I started some tomatoes and other vegetables from seeds in small pots. In some cases, two or more seeds grew. I left them to see which one was the strongest, but now they are all about the same size. I am afraid to try to separate them because I might damage them all. If I just cut one off, will the dead roots harm the plant I am keeping?

A: If one of the tomato plants is a lot smaller than the other one, then I would cut it out. If they are close to the same size, can you tell if the roots are similar, or does one have more roots? Keep the better one. If they are identical, you can cut either one. Keeping both isn't a bad thing, but one may dominate the other one anyway. Keeping both is similar to having one that branches low to the ground.

Q: My mom gave me a lot of summer blooming bulbs and roots for plants like dahlias, cannas, Peruvian daffodils and other summer bloomers. I can't plant all of them this summer. Can I store them until next year?